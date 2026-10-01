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Aolani, Karman Partner To Unlock 50% More AI Compute Capacity With Same Provisioned Power
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – Aolani, a Singapore-founded neocloud powering AI growth, today announced a partnership with Karman (formerly known as Utilidata) to fully utilize available power of Aolani's AI infrastructure through advanced power orchestration capabilities.
As global demand for AI compute intensifies, intelligent energy management has become crucial in maximising AI infrastructure performance and scalability. Being at the forefront of providing AI compute access in Asia, Aolani is continuously investing in technologies that optimise the use of available power resources to drive greater efficiency and value from their AI deployments.
Through this partnership, Aolani will integrate the Karman platform, a dynamic power orchestration platform that combines high-resolution metrology with local processing and AI, into its infrastructure stack. Karman is built on a custom NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and designed to measure and dynamically allocate available power capacity across high-density GPU workloads to actively manage rack-level energy consumption in real time. In doing so, the platform, increases infrastructure utilisation within the facility's existing power envelope and lowers the cost per unit of compute.
The joint proof of concept project will be deployed on the NVIDIA Blackwell Platform. The Karman platform has already unlocked 33% more compute capacity from existing power infrastructure at its first commercial deployment in North America, potentially translating into a $20M increase in revenue per 1 MW.
“We are excited to be partnering with Karman to leverage their innovative technology and deliver greater value from existing energy resources. For Aolani, this represents an opportunity to further improve the economics of AI workloads and reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing our AI infrastructure platform. By optimising how power is allocated and used, we can help customers scale their AI ambitions and strengthen our ability to deliver the compute capacity quickly without waiting on the grid,” said Nicholas Chia, Chief Executive Officer at Aolani.
“Access to power is one of the defining factors in supporting AI adoption and the growth of increasingly demanding AI workloads. As we continue to advance alongside the latest generation of GPU systems, we look forward to working with Aolani to demonstrate how our Karman platform can fully utilize the power already available to data center operators and cloud providers,” said Karman CEO, Josh Brumberger.
Media Contact
H/Advisors on behalf of Aolani
...
As global demand for AI compute intensifies, intelligent energy management has become crucial in maximising AI infrastructure performance and scalability. Being at the forefront of providing AI compute access in Asia, Aolani is continuously investing in technologies that optimise the use of available power resources to drive greater efficiency and value from their AI deployments.
Through this partnership, Aolani will integrate the Karman platform, a dynamic power orchestration platform that combines high-resolution metrology with local processing and AI, into its infrastructure stack. Karman is built on a custom NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and designed to measure and dynamically allocate available power capacity across high-density GPU workloads to actively manage rack-level energy consumption in real time. In doing so, the platform, increases infrastructure utilisation within the facility's existing power envelope and lowers the cost per unit of compute.
The joint proof of concept project will be deployed on the NVIDIA Blackwell Platform. The Karman platform has already unlocked 33% more compute capacity from existing power infrastructure at its first commercial deployment in North America, potentially translating into a $20M increase in revenue per 1 MW.
“We are excited to be partnering with Karman to leverage their innovative technology and deliver greater value from existing energy resources. For Aolani, this represents an opportunity to further improve the economics of AI workloads and reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing our AI infrastructure platform. By optimising how power is allocated and used, we can help customers scale their AI ambitions and strengthen our ability to deliver the compute capacity quickly without waiting on the grid,” said Nicholas Chia, Chief Executive Officer at Aolani.
“Access to power is one of the defining factors in supporting AI adoption and the growth of increasingly demanding AI workloads. As we continue to advance alongside the latest generation of GPU systems, we look forward to working with Aolani to demonstrate how our Karman platform can fully utilize the power already available to data center operators and cloud providers,” said Karman CEO, Josh Brumberger.
Media Contact
H/Advisors on behalf of Aolani
...
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