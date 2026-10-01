MP BJP Chief Counters Rahul Gandhi Over Balaghat Visit, Seeks Answers On Congress Record

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Hemant Khandelwal on Thursday hit back at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the BJP government during his visit to Balaghat, asking him to explain what Congress governments did for tribal areas during their long tenure in power.

LoP Rahul Gandhi visited Balaghat on Thursday and met tribal families, including those affected by the deaths of children.

After interacting with the tribal families, LoP Rahul Gandhi raised questions regarding healthcare, malnutrition, education and basic facilities in the tribal region and alleged that the BJP government had failed to address their problems.

Responding to the remarks, Khandelwal said LoP Rahul Gandhi was welcome to meet people and listen to their concerns, but should also answer questions about the Congress party's record in tribal areas.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi should also give an account of the Congress' long rule,” Khandelwal said.

He added that while Congress was raising questions about problems in tribal areas today, it should also explain what concrete efforts its governments had made for development, healthcare, education, roads and basic facilities in those regions.

Khandelwal said several basic problems continued to exist in tribal areas despite the Congress having been in power for years and asked why the party had failed to resolve them during its tenure.

The BJP state president also referred to the issue of Naxalism in Balaghat, recalling the killing of former minister and senior Congress leader Likhiram Kanwre by Naxalites.

He asked LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party to explain what concrete steps the Congress government had taken to deal with Naxalism at the time and whether he had met Kanwre's family and understood their suffering.

Khandelwal said the Congress could not escape responsibility merely by raising questions about the BJP government.

“Congress cannot escape its responsibility merely by asking questions,” he said, adding that people also wanted to know what had been done during the party's tenure, what outcomes its policies produced and why these problems persisted despite Congress being in power for years.

He said the BJP government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, had strengthened security in Naxal-affected areas while accelerating development work.

Khandelwal said the government was working to expand roads, schools, healthcare facilities and other basic infrastructure in remote areas.