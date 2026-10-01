Himachal Govt Raises Apple Procurement Price, Announces Higher Milk Support Rate

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced an increase in milk support prices from December 1 and a Rs 1 per kg hike in apple procurement rates under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening the rural economy.

Addressing a public meeting in Chirgaon in the Rohru Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said the government was working to enhance the income of farmers, apple growers and livestock rearers.

Under the revised rates, apples procured through the MIS will now fetch Rs 13 per kg, up from Rs 12 per kg.

Sukhu said the government had already substantially increased milk support prices and would continue to raise them to improve the earnings of livestock farmers.

Highlighting initiatives for apple growers, he said the government had introduced a universal carton system and was providing support prices for naturally grown produce.

Sukhu also highlighted improvements in the state's education sector, claiming that Himachal Pradesh had moved from 21st to fifth in the country in terms of education quality.

He said the government introduced English-medium education from Class I in government schools to build students' confidence.

The government has also opened more than 150 CBSE-affiliated schools to address declining enrolment in government institutions.

Citing an example from Rohru, Sukhu said student enrolment in a school increased by more than 500 within a year of introducing the CBSE curriculum.

He added that 1,500 teachers had been appointed in these schools.

The government is also developing 300 Schools of Excellence to provide quality education closer to rural communities and reduce parents' dependence on expensive private schools.

Schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education are also being strengthened.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that preceded his administration, Sukhu accused it of using state resources to benefit industrialists rather than ordinary people.

He said the current government is working to eliminate corruption and ensure public resources benefit common people.

“As long as I am the Chief Minister, I will neither allow the state's resources to be looted nor allow anyone to loot them,” he said, urging people to support the government's fight against corruption.

Responding to BJP's questions regarding the Chief Minister's Office, Sukhu said it belonged to the people and served as a platform for addressing public grievances.

He also alleged that the previous BJP government had constructed offices worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in the state.