2027 ODI World Cup Schedule: Who Are Team India's Opponents In The Group Stage Of Marquee Event?

The ICC has announced the 2027 ODI World Cup schedule and revised format, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as co-hosts. India are in Group A with Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe for a high-stakes campaign against strong rivals.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the fixtures and schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 1. The marquee event will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, starting on October 2 and will conclude on November 21, with the final taking place in Johannesburg.

Unlike previous editions of the ODI World Cup in 2019 and 2023, where all teams played each other in a single round-robin league, the 2027 tournament features a revised format with two groups of six teams each, followed by Super 7 and then knockout stages, including semifinals and the final.

Meanwhile, Team India has been clubbed in Group A, alongside co-host Zimbabwe, Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan, and Qualifier A. The two-time World Champions will kick off their group campaign with a high-voltage blockbuster against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town, followed by a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg.

India and Australia have been one of the most fiercely contested and storied rivalries in world cricket, having produced countless classic encounters across multiple World Cup matches and high-stakes matches over the decades. In 2023, Australia shattered India's hearts in the final in Ahmedabad and lifted their sixth World Cup trophy.

In their opening match, Team India will look to avenge their heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 World Cup final. India and Australia have faced off 14 times in ODI World Cup history, with the defending champions holding the upper hand with 9 victories out of 14 encounters, while the Men in Blue have triumphed 5 times.

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The October 10 fixture is expected to draw billions of eyeballs worldwide as the arch-rivals lock horns in Johannesburg. India and Pakistan will head into this high-stakes encounter boasting a flawless historical record for the Men in Blue.

Team India and Pakistan have met eight times in the marquee event, with Men in Blue winning on all eight occasions since their first face-off in 1992. The last encounter between two arch-rivals in the ODI World Cup was in 2023, when Team India comfortably defeated their arch-rivals by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad, extending their historic winning streak to 8-0 on the grandest stage.

After two heavyweight blockbusters, India will take on a rapidly rising Afghanistan side on October 14 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Over the last few years, Afghanistan has evolved from dangerous dark horses into genuine world-class competitors, dismantling elite bowling or batting line-ups on their day.

India and Afghanistan have faced off only twice in the ODI World Cup, and the Men in Blue won both on occasion in 2019 and 2023, maintaining their unblemished record against the Asian rivals on the global stage. However, given their recent bilateral series, Afghanistan can never be taken lightly.

India and Zimbabwe will lock horns at the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls on October 24. Before the Zimbabwe clash, the Men in Blue will be playing their fourth group-stage match against Qualifier A.

The two sides have faced off nine times in the ODI World Cup, with Team India winning on eight occasions while Zimbabwe pulled off a big upset against them back in the 1999 World Cup in Leicester. Their first face-off was in the 1983 tournament, where Kapil Dev led India to a 31-run victory over Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, with his iconic unbeaten 175 helping India recover from a precarious position.

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