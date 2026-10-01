Manipur CM Felicitates Mirabai Chanu, Roshibina Devi For Asian Games Silver Medals

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 1 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday felicitated ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi on their return to the state after winning silver medals at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.

The Chief Minister congratulated the two athletes for their impressive performances and bringing laurels to Manipur and the country at the continental sporting event.

During the felicitation, Chief Minister Singh expressed his desire to establish sports complexes in the rural areas of Manipur, saying that Imphal city is becoming increasingly congested.

He added that such facilities would provide sportspersons with easier access to sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said that if the law and order situation in the state improves, the state government would be able to increase the assistance provided to sportspersons who bring laurels to the state.

Regarding the formation of more than one federation or association for a single discipline in Manipur, Chief Minister Singh said that this creates difficulties in the selection process of players for participation in national and international level competitions.

The Chief Minister lauded the responsibilities undertaken by the local clubs and Civil Society Organisations who contribute significantly towards fulfilling the dreams of the young and successful sportspersons of the state.

Chief Minister Singh maintained that the cash reward provided by the state government to medallists at the Asian Games has been enhanced.

The new cash incentives have been fixed for gold, silver, bronze and participants at Rs 25 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, Rs 5 lakh respectively.

Regarding the proposed establishment of the Weightlifting Sports Academy, the Chief Minister, after discussions with the concerned Minister and officials, said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would soon be signed between the state government and the Academy.

Chief Minister Singh also said that he would examine the matter regarding the promotion of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the women's 48 kg category weightlifting and Naorem Roshibina Devi won a silver medal in the women's Sanda 60 kg category.

After the felicitation, the two silver medallists expressed happiness at being received by Chief Minister Singh.

They expressed pride in bringing laurels to the state and added that the love and support shown by the people of Manipur further encourages them in their future endeavour.

The felicitation programme was attended by Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Lamlai Assembly Constituency MLA Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Home Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar, YAS Director Mayengbam Veto Singh and parents of the two silver medalist, among others.