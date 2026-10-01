Qatar Participates In 24Th Meeting Of SCO Prosecutors General
The Public Prosecution was represented at the meeting by Public Prosecutor and Head of the Technical Office Mohammed Rashid Al Binali, along with a number of members of the Public Prosecution.
The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda, foremost among them the regulation and supervision by prosecution authorities of compliance with legislation concerning the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of minors.
It also addressed strengthening coordination and cooperation between prosecution authorities, government bodies, educational institutions and other entities involved in prevention efforts, with the aim of preventing minors from becoming involved in unlawful activities.
The meeting further discussed developing international cooperation among SCO member states in protecting minors, preventing the spread of harmful information, countering the involvement of minors in unlawful activities, and preventing the recruitment or involvement of minors in destructive and extremist movements and other unlawful activities.
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