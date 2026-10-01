German Ambassador To Qatar: Qatar And Germany Possess All Necessary Elements To Build Effective Partnership In Technological Leadership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the State of Qatar Oliver Owcza affirmed that Qatar and Germany possess all necessary elements to build an effective partnership in technological leadership, particularly in industrial artificial intelligence and future technologies.

This took place at the opening session of the German Tech Talks in Qatar, hosted by Siemens in partnership with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and supported by the German Industry and Commerce Office (AHK), under the theme 'Industrial AI and the technologies shaping the future.'

In his opening remarks, the German Ambassador stated that through the German Tech Talks, the aim is to build upon the strengths and distinctive capabilities of both countries and establish a platform for exchanging insights on the technologies shaping the future.

For his part, CEO of Siemens in Qatar and CEO of Siemens Middle East - Smart Infrastructure Hakan Ozdemir expressed the company's pride in hosting the inaugural session of the German Tech Talks in Qatar, in partnership with the German Embassy.

He added that as the State of Qatar advances toward realizing the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030, the next phase of national transformation is taking shape in the real world, with industrial AI serving as the intelligence layer embedded within the infrastructure that supports the national economy on a daily basis.

He noted that Siemens highlighted the role of industrial AI in transforming technology into tangible, measurable results by integrating engineering, digitalization, cybersecurity, and data to build smart infrastructure, sustainable and resilient by design.

The session was held in the presence of representatives from Qatari government entities, entrepreneurs from both the public and private sectors, policymakers, industry experts, researchers, innovators, and representatives from academia.

The German Tech Talks in Qatar are part of a broader initiative launched by the German Embassy to strengthen 55 years of bilateral cooperation between Germany and Qatar by fostering knowledge exchange and deepening the partnership in technological leadership.