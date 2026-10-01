Minister Of Interior Attends Graduation Ceremony Of Second Catch Of Second-Line Leadership Program

During the ceremony, His Excellency handed out certificates to the graduates in the presence of several leaders and heads of the country's security and military agencies.

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