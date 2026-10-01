The National Planning Council Hosts The Undersecretary Of The Ministry Of Municipality To Discuss Digital Transformation In Municipal Services And Food Security

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Planning Council hosted His Excellency Eng. Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipality, for the fifth episode of Podcast AlTanmiya. The episode discussed the Ministry's efforts to strengthen the country's food security system and supply chains, the project to plant ten million trees, the updated building requirements for residential villas, the digital transformation of public-facing services through the "Oun" application, and the Ministry's role in achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

His Excellency confirmed that local markets have seen no shortage of food supplies since the regional crisis began at the end of February, and that the Ministry now issues residential villa building permits within a single day, compared with more than thirty days previously, using artificial intelligence.

The episode addressed the country's food security system, the role of the committee responsible for monitoring the implementation of food security policies, which meets twice weekly to track strategic reserves, and the mechanisms that balance local production and imports to ensure a sustainable supply in the market. His Excellency noted that Qatar has achieved 100% self-sufficiency in dairy and 99.9% in fresh poultry, supported by regulations that have protected and strengthened local production.

On the system's readiness over the past period, His Excellency the Undersecretary said: "Since the crisis began at the end of February, around six months ago, not a single shortage has been recorded. Walk into any store and look at the shelves, and you will not find anything missing."

His Excellency the Undersecretary explained that the Ministry began applying artificial intelligence to residential villa building permits after training the system on all requirements and regulations, with the technology set to extend to the Ministry's remaining services. "The impact of artificial intelligence has not been limited to speed of delivery. It has also reduced errors and increased the efficiency of consultancy offices. We have begun using it in public cleanliness and building inspection, and we are working on digital twins that allow the entire city to be simulated before a decision is taken," he said.

His Excellency Eng. Ali bin Mohammed Al Ali also discussed the ten million trees project, which the Ministry is delivering in phases that include planting along main roads such as Salwa Road, in cooperation with government and private entities including QatarEnergy. "The project has reached four million eight hundred thousand trees to date, close to half of the target," he noted.

Turning to digital transformation in municipal services, His Excellency said the Ministry has digitised close to 29 million documents, and that all reports, whether received by telephone, through the application or via social media platforms, are handled through a unified call centre and prioritised according to the importance of the issue rather than the channel through which it arrived. "Customer satisfaction reached 86%, and we received close to one million requests during 2025 through the "Oun" application, which has surpassed 800 thousand downloads, and through online submission," he added.

The episode also discussed the updated building requirements for residential villas, introduced in response to the needs of Qatari families, with only one exemption request received by the Ministry since they came into effect. "We reduced the minimum plot size to 400 square metres, so that any new employee is able to obtain a plot of land and build on it," His Excellency the Undersecretary said.

Podcast AlTanmiya serves as a dialogue platform that highlights issues impacting daily life and Qatar's national growth. Through it, the National Planning Council hosts decision-makers, including ministry undersecretaries and CEOs, shedding light on government entities working as one integrated system to achieve the outcomes of the Third National Development Strategy can watch the fifth episode across the Council's social media platforms and can also submit their questions for upcoming episodes' guests through Podcast AlTanmiya page on the Council's website:

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National Planning Council Qatar Podcast AlTanmiya