Qatar Participates In Joint Meeting Of GCC Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors With IMF

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the joint meeting of the Ministers of Finance and Governors of Central Banks of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, held on Thursday in Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the meeting, the State of Qatar was represented by HE Minister of of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani.

The meeting addressed several financial and economic topics, foremost among them the economic outlook for GCC countries and policy priorities in light of the geopolitical developments and turmoil the region is witnessing, as well as the challenges that GCC economies face as a result.

The meeting also addressed policies to maintain economic and financial stability and strengthen the GCC countries' resilience against the economic repercussions of geopolitical and trade-related disruptions. It also addressed ways to support economic diversification, foster private sector-led growth, and advance structural reforms that create jobs and enhance the competitiveness of Gulf economies.

HE Minister of Finance stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen the resilience of the region's economies and supporting the process of economic diversification, noting that current challenges are considered a motivation to promote cooperation and strive for greater regional integration.

His Excellency commended the IMF's efforts to assess the economic repercussions of the current developments and project future outlooks, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation and dialogue with the fund to support economic and financial stability.

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