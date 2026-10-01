Supporting Local Industry Key To Creating Jobs - Minister

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, said on Thursday that local industries are an“integral part of the Kingdom's progress”, stressing the need to continue supporting Jordanian products to advance development goals, meet national needs and create more employment opportunities for Jordanians.

During an inspection tour of the National Electrical Industry (NEI), Kharabsheh said the government prioritises supporting local products and strengthening national industry by ensuring the inclusion of Jordanian-made products in public projects and opening broader avenues for partnerships with industrialists.

He added that the approach aims to enhance the industrial sector's contribution to development projects and support the national economy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the tour, Kharabsheh inspected the company's production lines and lighting units, reviewing their technical specifications and energy-efficiency features.

He was also briefed on the production stages, testing and assessment procedures, the characteristics of the energy-saving LED units and the approved technical specifications used in their manufacture.

The visit was part of efforts to monitor the“Replacement of Lighting Units with Energy-Saving LED Units” project.

Launched by the ministry and funded by the Rural Electrification Fund (Fils Al Reef), in cooperation with the Ministry of Local Administration and municipalities, the project covered the governorates of Mafraq, Ajloun and Jerash, with around 140,000 lighting units installed in the Kingdom's northern region.

The minister also inspected lighting units supplied for the project that had undergone field testing and assessment in accordance with approved technical specifications and requirements.

He was briefed on the test results and procedures followed to verify the quality and efficiency of the units.

The visit aimed to assess the capabilities of local industry in manufacturing lighting units and evaluate the readiness of national products to contribute to energy-efficiency projects in the Kingdom.

Established in 1984, National Electrical Industry operates in the manufacture of lighting units and accessories and contributes to supplying lighting projects with locally manufactured products.