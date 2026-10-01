Minister, Italy Ambassador Discuss Boosting Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh on Thursday met with Italian Ambassador to Jordan Pier Luigi Zamporlini to discuss ways to strengthen investment cooperation between the two countries.

Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the importance of building on the longstanding relations between Jordan and Italy, calling for greater engagement with Italian private-sector companies, institutions and investors.

He stressed the need to connect Italian investors with available investment opportunities and projects in the Kingdom to attract high-quality investments and expand partnerships, according to a statement by Ministry of Investment.

The minister also underscored the importance of following up on the outcomes of a recent Jordanian delegation's visit to Milan, which included meetings with Italian companies and economic institutions, with the aim of translating their expressed interest into tangible investment projects and partnerships, according to a statement from the Ministry of Investment.

The two sides also discussed enhancing the participation of Italian businesses and investors in the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be held at the Dead Sea on November 19.

They noted that the event will serve as a“practical” platform for connecting European companies with investment opportunities in the Kingdom and fostering partnerships between the Jordanian and European private sectors.

Abu Ghazaleh affirmed that Jordan continues to strengthen its position as a stable and reliable investment destination, leveraging its strategic location, trade agreements and skilled human capital, alongside ongoing legislative and procedural reforms aimed at improving the business environment and supporting investment growth.

For his part, Zamporlini reiterated Italy's keenness to strengthen economic and investment relations with Jordan and foster business ties to explore new areas of mutual interest.

He also expressed his commitment to continued coordination and support for efforts related to the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, with the aim of increasing the participation of Italian companies and broadening prospects for economic and investment cooperation.