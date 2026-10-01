First-Time Sepang F1 Racers Will Master Track 'From Opening Lap'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) SEPANG, Malaysia - Malaysia's only Formula One driver expects current racers to be up to speed from the first lap when they compete at Sepang this weekend, despite the circuit not hosting the sport for nine years. Formula One returns to Kuala Lumpur for the first time since 2017 for the Bahrain Grand Prix, in a one-off arrangement between the Malaysian government and Bahrain race organisers.

The original April event was cancelled because of the conflict in the Middle East.

About half of this season's drivers will arrive without having raced at Sepang since it was dropped from the calendar. Alex Yoong, who competed in the 2001 and 2002 F1 seasons, said the lack of recent experience should not hinder Sepang debutants.

"The boys won't have many problems. In my day you had to learn a track within five, 10 laps, and we didn't even have simulators.

"These drivers these days, they do so much sim. I expect them to be on it on the first lap of practice.

"People think: Oh my gosh, they're going to take a long time to learn.

"It's a lot of nonsense. These are professional drivers, they'll be up to scratch, they'll be up to speed by lap one," Yoong told AFP on a two-lap tour of the famed 15-corner track. Sepang has undergone extensive upgrades and repairs costing up to $4 million ahead of Sunday's race. Yoong, 50, said the circuit's high-speed corners, plus intense heat and the possibility of rain would provide the biggest challenges.

"Turns five and six are probably the best part of the track, especially in a Formula One car, as these are super-fast corners," he said.

"Then you have two massive long straights - the back and front straights. Both are more than a kilometre long and we will see plenty of overtaking.

"The heat is going to be an issue. This is Malaysia, so tyre wear is very high. With a lot of high-energy corners at Sepang, that does not help tyre wear at all."

'Shaken up'

Yoong's best result was seventh place with Italian team Minardi at the 2002 Australian Grand Prix.

He now mentors young drivers through his own grassroots racing team, Axle Sports, and keenly follows the F1 championship. Yoong predicts the Malaysia race will be between McLaren and Mercedes.

"I think we're going to see some really interesting performances. "Because we haven't been to Sepang for a while, things will get shaken up a bit," he said.

"Mercedes is winning everything at the moment, but we've seen McLaren take a big upturn in fortune, so McLaren might be able to challenge Mercedes here."

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli leads the championship and is on course for his maiden drivers' title. His team-mate George Russell is second and looking to win the remaining seven race weekends after Malaysia to snatch the title.

Whatever the outcome this weekend, Yoong said it will be a memorable occasion for Malaysia.

"It's like a windfall, right? Getting this chance to host Formula One. That's great," he said.

"It's been a while since we've had Formula One here, so everyone's excited.

"I think we're going to have a great race."