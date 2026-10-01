Bhavya Scheme Deadline Extended To Oct 31 For Phase-I Industrial Park Applications

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has extended by one month, to October 31, the deadline for applications under the second round of Phase-I of the Rs 33,660-crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) for developing industrial parks.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is inviting applications under the scheme in two rounds, according to an office memorandum.

The extension was considered at a meeting of the National-level Steering Committee held on September 14, the ministry said.

100 Plug-And-Play Industrial Parks

The Union Cabinet approved the Bhavya scheme in March for the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country, reported Economic Times.

The initiative is aimed at supporting industrial development through ready-to-use infrastructure and facilities, helping create an ecosystem conducive to investment and manufacturing activity.

The extended deadline provides prospective applicants additional time to submit proposals under the second round of Phase-I of the scheme.

(KNN Bureau)