Indian Railways Tightens Warranty, Traceability Compliance For Critical Components

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian Railways is set to tighten compliance requirements for component warranty and traceability after several recent equipment failures were linked to mechanical parts carrying missing or illegible manufacturer markings.

Mandatory markings vary by component but generally include the manufacturer's name or code, serial or batch number, month and year of manufacture, drawing or material code, heat number and other specified details.

The location, size, depth, type and application method of markings must comply with specifications and drawings issued by the Railways Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and approved quality assurance plans, reported Economic Times.

Random Checks For Critical Components

The RDSO has directed zonal railways, wagon manufacturers and inspection agencies to strictly enforce the prescribed marking requirements for critical freight components.

Zonal railways would conduct random checks on newly supplied components during receipt, fitment and inspections at workshops, routine overhaul depots and examination yards.

The move follows several cases in which compulsory markings were incomplete, illegible or absent on components involved in equipment failures, affecting traceability and making it difficult to establish the responsibility of manufacturers or vendors.

Components covered include couplers, draft gears, brake blocks, compressed-air brake equipment, helical springs, side bearers, adapters, brake beams, friction wedges, bogies, liners and wear plates.

Non-Compliant Lots To Face Rejection

Inspections will cover not only the presence of markings but also their completeness, accuracy, location, application method, dimensions, depth and legibility.

According to the proposed framework, entire lots will be rejected if markings are missing, incomplete, incorrect or illegible.

Manufacturers or supplier-vendors will be required to replace rejected components under applicable warranty or contractual provisions. For several component categories, manufacturers will have to provide replacements free of cost and bear transportation expenses.

The Quality Assurance (Mechanical) Directorate and third-party inspection agencies have also been directed to verify compliance during inspections.

(KNN Bureau)