Netapp Recognizes Winners Of 2026 North America Partner Awards

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced at NetApp INSIGHT 2026 the winners of its North America Partner Awards for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY'26). NetApp's strategic partnerships aid in providing NetApp products and solutions to solve the business challenges of their joint customers.

The North America Partner Award winners have been instrumental in helping customers to build an Intelligent Data Infrastructure through the NetApp Platform, that can securely evolve and scale with their needs by driving sales of NetApp's solutions and services. Each winning partner has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the NetApp portfolio and has proven their ability to leverage NetApp's innovative solutions and services to give customers the confidence they need to overcome today's biggest technology challenges.

“Now more than ever, we must empower customers with AI-ready data that is secure by default and built for hybrid environments so they can achieve their business outcomes,” said Alvaro Celis, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial, Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp.“This year's FY26 NetApp North America Partner Award winners exemplify innovation and transformation in the AI era. They helped customers solve data-readiness challenges by using the NetApp Platform to access, manage, and activate data across hybrid multicloud environments-enabling them to tackle demanding tasks and solve complex problems. On behalf of NetApp, congratulations to all this year's winners on their well-earned success.”

North America Partner Award Winners for NetApp FY'26

North America Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY'26 revenue, services capabilities, net-new account wins, and top rankings across product categories. Winner: World Wide Technology Distributor of the Year: Recognizing the distributor that drives significant year-over-year (YoY) growth in their NetApp partner ecosystem while exhibiting demonstrated value in operations, sales and technical enablement, marketing, and financial services. Winner: Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions Inc. Growth Partner of the Year: Recognizing the ability to generate significant YoY growth in NetApp revenue across the portfolio. Winner: General Datatech (GDT) Flash Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall FY'26 flash revenue, significant YoY growth, and strategic account wins. Winner: ePlus Inc. New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year: Recognizing the highest number of net-new accounts to NetApp with focused sales efforts on helping customers achieve digital transformation with NetApp solutions. Winner: SHI International NetApp Keystone®Partner of the Year: Recognizing a strategic sales and marketing approach to driving significant growth of NetApp Keystone. Winner: Insight Enterprises AI Partner of the Year: Recognized for exceptional AI business performance, customer impact, and leadership in scaling AI solutions globally. Winner: World Wide Technology AI Go-to-Market Partner of the Year: Recognizing acceleration of AI adoption through innovative customer engagement, seller activation, and a differentiated AI go-to-market strategy. Winner: CDW Cloud Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall FY'26 cloud data services revenue and deploying a focused cloud digital transformation strategy that aligns with the NetApp cloud vision. Winner: AHEAD Canada Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY'26 revenue and alignment to the NetApp strategy in the Canadian market. Winner: Calian (DGI) SLED Partner of the Year: Recognizing robust sales efforts resulting in the highest overall SLED business while also driving net-new account acquisition and revenue wins. Winner: CDW-G USPS Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY'26 revenue and YoY growth in the U.S. Public Sector market. Winner: CTG Federal, LLC DoD Partner of the Year: Recognizing strong performance in the DoD space, propelled by dynamic customer relationships and a commitment to growth. Winner: FCN Inc. Intelligence Partner of the Year: Recognizing profound sales and technical expertise in the Intelligence space contributing to significant overall YoY percentage growth in the U.S. Public Sector. Winner: FlyWheel Data, LLC Civilian Partner of the Year: Recognizing a strategic approach to sales and marketing, paired with demand generation efforts resulting in significant net new account acquisition, and Civilian business growth. Winner: ThunderCat Technology, LLC

Regional Partner Award Winners for FY'26

These awards recognize overall FY'26 revenue, YoY growth, strategic account wins, a significant focus on NetApp solutions, and participation in regional partnership activities.

Central Region Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY'26 revenue, services capabilities, net-new account wins, and top rankings across product categories in the Central region. Winner: Xigent Solutions Central Region SLED Partner of the Year: Recognizing robust sales efforts in the Central region resulting in the highest overall SLED business while also driving net-new account acquisition and revenue wins. Winner: Insight Enterprises East Region Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY'26 revenue, services capabilities, net-new account wins, and top rankings across product categories in the East region. Winner: Pellera Technologies East Region SLED Partner of the Year: Recognizing robust sales efforts in the East region resulting in the highest overall SLED business while also driving net-new account acquisition and revenue wins. Winner: WebHouse, Inc. West Region Partner of the Year: Recognizing overall NetApp FY'26 revenue, services capabilities, net-new account wins, and top rankings across product categories in the West region. Winner: Trace3 West Region SLED Partner of the Year: Recognizing robust sales efforts in the West region resulting in the highest overall SLED business while also driving net-new account acquisition and revenue wins. Winner: Trace3

"Our work with NetApp enables us to help customers build a foundation, not a patchwork, even in a changing market that demands enterprises move at an ever accelerating pace," said Bob Olwig, EVP Global Alliances at World Wide Technology. "Innovation comes down to who can most quickly leverage their data to get the insights they need to move with confidence. NetApp gives us the tools to provide secure, scalable, governed access to data wherever it lives, so our customers can lead in their markets."

NetApp provides its partners with the resources, training, support, and access to the expertise they need to solve their customers' most complex data management challenges and expand their market share with a broader range of cloud-based solutions.

For more information on how to become a NetApp partner, visit: #become

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

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