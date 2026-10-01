Thales Unveils A Global Framework To Protect Critical Organisations From Frontier AI Attacks

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- At the Thales Cyber Summit held in Paris (France), Thales today unveiled a global response to the challenges created by Frontier AI models. Reasoning, autonomy and scale of these cutting-edge systems far exceed previous generations, and can accelerate vulnerability discovery, exploit development and cyberattack execution at machine speed. This marks a shift in AI from a tool that assists humans to one that acts autonomously, reshaping the threat landscape for organisations, the first of which those operating critical systems.

“Frontier AI models represent a new inflection point for cybersecurity. The challenge is not only technological; it is about helping organisations act before risks materialize, understand the implications, assess their exposure, and, if an attack still succeeds, ensure resilience and quick recovery. By combining advanced technologies with strategic and operational cybersecurity services, our ambition is to give customers the insight, expertise and continuous support they need to navigate this new reality with confidence,” said Philippe Vallée, Executive Vice-President, Cybersecurity & Digital Identity, Thales.

Thales believes that the combination of advanced technology and human expertise is essential to interpret emerging threats, understand exposure, make informed decisions and translate them into effective operational action. Technology alone will not be enough to address this shift, as capabilities evolve at machine speed.

Helping customers move from reactive measures to a continuously tested resilience model

This service-led framework is structured around five interconnected building blocks: securing the application estate, AI-augmented detection and response, a converged cyberdefence platform, continuous testing and risk evaluation, and the protection and resilience of critical assets. Their strength lies not in any single component but in their automated interconnection, allowing threat intelligence, vulnerabilities, exposure, detection, remediation and proof of effectiveness to circulate continuously across the whole chain.

Strategic partnerships with leading technology providers

Thales works with leading technology providers to enhance the assessment and mitigation of advanced AI-powered cyber threats. Through a single trusted partner, customers gain privileged access to state-of-the-art AI capabilities designed specifically for cybersecurity.

As a member of Google's Fairwind program, Thales will enable critical industries to benefit from Google's latest cyber AI innovations, including Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber and the CodeMender harness.

To learn more about Thales's global approach to countering frontier AI model attacks, visit this page. Frontier AI Models Cybersecurity | Cybersecurity Services | Thales

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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