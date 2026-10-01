Midocean Concludes 2026 Equity Raise, Securing More Than $4 Billion Of Equity Commitments To Accelerate Global LNG Growt...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MidOcean Energy ("MidOcean" or the "Company"), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed and managed by EIG, today announced the conclusion of its 2026 equity capital raise, securing more than $4 billion of closed and pending commitments over the last 12 months from new strategic and institutional investors, as well as significant re-ups from existing investors. The capital committed significantly exceeded the Company's original target of $2 billion, reflecting continued confidence in MidOcean's strategy, portfolio, team and long-term growth outlook.

The raise includes commitments from strategic investors, sovereign-linked institutions and financial investors. Among the new investors are the Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Idemitsu Kosan, NYK Line (through Diamond Gas MidOcean), The Arab Energy Fund, Shizuoka Gas and certain Korean institutional investors.

The proceeds are expected to enhance MidOcean's balance sheet flexibility and position the Company to pursue a pipeline of LNG growth opportunities encompassing both cash flowing and development assets. MidOcean has assembled an LNG portfolio spanning Canada, Australia, the U.S., and Latin America and continues to evaluate accretive opportunities consistent with its disciplined investment approach.

R. Blair Thomas, Chairman of MidOcean and Chief Executive Officer of EIG, said:

"The progress achieved in this capital raise represents a major milestone for MidOcean and supports our strategy of building a scaled, diversified and resilient global LNG platform. We are pleased to welcome a distinguished group of new investors and thank our existing shareholders for their continued support and confidence."

"We believe LNG will continue to play an essential role in supporting energy security and global economic growth, and that MidOcean is well positioned to benefit from these long-term market fundamentals. Current events also highlight the importance of geographic diversification with the ability to reliably serve clients from multiple delivery points."

De la Rey Venter, Chief Executive Officer of MidOcean, said:

"In just a few years, MidOcean has grown from concept to a fully integrated global LNG platform, and this capital raise further strengthens our financial flexibility and positions us to continue advancing our robust growth strategy. We have built a high-quality LNG portfolio with strong cash flow characteristics and meaningful growth optionality, and we are well positioned to move decisively on the pipeline of opportunities we have identified. We look forward to building on this momentum and creating value for our investors."

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $27.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 44-year history, EIG has committed over $55 billion to the energy sector through 429 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at .

About MidOcean Energy

MidOcean Energy, a pure play LNG company formed and managed by EIG, seeks to build a diversified, resilient, cost- and carbon-competitive global LNG portfolio. It reflects EIG's belief in LNG as a critical element of a lower-carbon, competitive and more secure global energy system. MidOcean has established a platform with interests in LNG projects across the US, Latin America, Canada and Australia, supported by a global footprint including an LNG shipping and marketing office in Singapore and corporate headquarters in London. For additional information, please visit .

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