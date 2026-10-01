LISTERINE® Launches Oral Care Counts This World Smile Day As Oral Disease Cases Rise To 3.73 Billion

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Nearly half the world's population is affected by oral disease – and the number of cases is rising. This World Smile Day, LISTERINE® is launching Oral Care Counts – a multiyear education and advocacy initiative showing why oral health is an essential part of overall health and how practical daily habits, including a three-step oral care routine of brushing, flossing and rinsing, can support better oral health. The multiyear education and advocacy campaign is designed to help more people understand the essential role oral health plays in overall health and wellbeing, and how realistic daily habits can make prevention more achievable.

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Oral Care Counts aims to bring together healthcare professionals, advocates, policymakers, community organizations, and consumers to raise understanding of oral health as an essential part of overall health and wellbeing. The initiative encourages people to look beyond the smile, consider the health of the whole mouth and understand the role that brushing, flossing and, where appropriate, an essential-oil mouthrinse can play within a more complete daily routine.

As the #1 Dentist Recommended Mouthwash Brand* in the United States, LISTERINE® is bringing more than a century of oral health research and innovation to a simple but important belief: healthy mouths are an essential part of healthy lives.

A growing global challenge – and a narrowing window for action

The systematic analysis, published in The Lancet Public Health, found that cases of the main oral conditions rose 3.07% in four years. These conditions include untreated tooth decay, severe periodontitis, and total tooth loss.1

The WHO's Global Oral Health Action Plan calls for a 10% relative reduction in the combined prevalence of the main oral diseases and conditions by 2030, compared with 2019.2 A growing and aging global population is a key factor behind rising case numbers, while other pressures are more localized. In many communities, inadequate fluoride exposure, high-sugar foods and limited access to oral health services continue to sustain the wider burden.3 These pressures underline the need for action at several levels – from access to professional care and public health measures, to effective daily self-care such as brushing, flossing and using a clinically proven essential-oil mouthrinse.

Prevention has to work in the real world

JoAnn Gurenlian, RDH, MS, PhD, AAFAAOM, FADHA said:

“Oral health doesn't exist in isolation: it's an essential part of overall health and wellbeing. These alarming figures underline a health challenge whose consequences extend far beyond the mouth.

“Brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and flossing are the foundations. For people who need additional support, adding an essential-oil mouthrinse can be a straightforward 30-second third step, completing the routine with clinically demonstrated benefits beyond brushing and flossing alone.4–6

Making oral care count every day

Oral Care Counts combines education, advocacy, and collaboration to make oral health easier to understand, elevate it as an essential part of overall health and wellbeing, and make everyday prevention more achievable. It will also help people understand the role that mouthrinse can play within a complete oral care routine.

Oral Care Counts will:

Elevate awareness of oral health as an essential part of overall health and wellbeing, and of the role mouthrinse can play within a complete oral care routine, via webinars, training sessions and chairside guides developed for the American Dental Hygienists Association Support healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, with evidence-based education and practical resources through partnerships such as our pharmacy upskilling program with retail grocery and pharmacy chain, Meijer, and the National Community Pharmacists Association - as we work to reach more patients/consumers in rural communities, and educate them on the importance of preventative oral care. Help people strengthen daily oral care habits and improve access to preventive information and care through partnerships with organizations such as the National Rural Health Association and Young Minds Inspired.

The campaign reflects the belief that oral care matters for more than fresh breath or appearance. Oral health is an essential part of overall health and wellbeing: a healthy mouth supports everyday comfort, confidence and quality of life, and caring for the mouth is an important part of caring for the whole person.

Brushing and flossing remain essential: where appropriate, adding a LISTERINE® essential-oil mouthrinse as the third step in a complete routine can provide clinically demonstrated additional benefits beyond brushing and flossing alone.5˒6

Oral Care Counts will be activated in the United States and other key markets globally, with a particular focus on prevention, affordability and access.

Building on a legacy of oral health leadership

For more than 100 years, LISTERINE® has advanced research and innovation to support whole-mouth health. Further strengthening its commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences, the brand launched a range of intensities earlier this year and, most recently, new LISTERINE® Whitening mouthwash. Designed to fit seamlessly into the daily three-step oral care routine of brushing, flossing, and rinsing, this alcohol-free and peroxide-free mouthwash delivers a superior clean, fresh breath and effective whitening in a gentle formula that strengthens teeth without sensitivity-causing ingredients.

Trusted by more than one billion people worldwide, the brand continues to champion science-backed solutions that help consumers maintain healthier oral care routines every day.

“Through Oral Care Counts, we are bringing together practical education, professional support, and achievable daily habits to help more people take control of their oral health,” said Holly Turner, Global Vice President, LISTERINE® & BAND-AID®.“That includes helping people understand how brushing, flossing and, where appropriate, a clinically proven essential-oil mouthrinse can work together as a complete three-step routine. World Smile Day is the right moment to start the bigger conversation and show why caring for the mouth is an important part of caring for the whole person.”

To learn more about Oral Care Counts, visit Listerine/OralCareCounts

About Oral Care Counts

Oral Care Counts is LISTERINE®'s multiyear education and advocacy initiative, developed to elevate oral health as an essential part of overall health and help more people take control of it through practical, effective daily habits, including the role of a clinically proven essential-oil mouthrinse within a complete three-step routine where appropriate.

The initiative engages healthcare professionals, advocates, policymakers, community organizations, and consumers to support evidence-based education, strengthen everyday self-care, increase understanding of the role mouthrinse can play within a complete routine, and improve access to oral health information and preventive care.

For further information, visit Listerine/OralCareCounts

About LISTERINE®

For more than a century, LISTERINE® has advanced research and innovation to support oral health. Studies involving LISTERINE® have appeared in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, supporting its longstanding commitment to science-backed oral care. LISTERINE® is the #1 Dentist Recommended Mouthwash Brand* in the United States and is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

*IQVIA ProVoice Survey, February 2026 (United States).

About World Smile Day

World Smile Day® is observed annually on the first Friday in October. It was created in 1999 by Harvey Ball, the commercial artist who designed the original smiley face in 1963, as a day dedicated to smiles, kindness and goodwill. Its enduring call to action is:“Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile.” Following Harvey Ball's death in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was established to continue his legacy and serves as the official sponsor of World Smile Day®. In 2026, World Smile Day® falls on Friday, October 2.

References

GBD 2023 Oral Disorders Collaborators. Global and regional progress towards reduced burden of oral conditions between 2019 and 2023: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023. The Lancet Public Health. 2026;11(9e630–e641. doi:10.1016/S2468-2667(26)00143-X. World Health Organization. Global strategy and action plan on oral health 2023–2030. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2024. World Health Organization. Oral health. Fact sheet. Updated March 17, 2025. Chapple ILC, Van der Weijden F, Doerfer C, Herrera D, Shapira L, Polak D, et al. Primary prevention of periodontitis: managing gingivitis. Journal of Clinical Periodontology. 2015;42(Suppl 16):S71–S76. doi:10.1111/jcpe.12366. Araujo MWB, Charles CA, Weinstein RB, McGuire JA, Parikh-Das AM, Du Q, et al. Meta-analysis of the effect of an essential oil-containing mouthrinse on gingivitis and plaque. Journal of the American Dental Association. 2015;146(8):610–622. 1016/j.2015.02.011. Sharma N, Charles CH, Lynch MC, Qaqish J, McGuire JA, Galustians JG, et al. Adjunctive benefit of an essential oil-containing mouthrinse in reducing plaque and gingivitis in patients who brush and floss regularly: a six-month study. Journal of the American Dental Association. 2004;135(4):496–504. 14219/jada.2004.0217.

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