USD/INR Pulls Back From 96.10: Key Levels To Watch Next

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingView

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While this currency pair has returned to a known and practiced price ratio this morning, the currency pair has seen some volatility emerge the past two days with wide gaps when the markets have opened. Although the volume of the USD/INR remains relatively low for retail traders to try and find consistently solid momentum, the shifts occurring in the broad Forex market recently continue to offer the chance to speculate if a trader has a perception they want to test in the currency pair USD/INR Is Resisting the Broader Dollar Rally

Globally, USD centric price action remains a large reactive force in Forex. Major currencies are experiencing large bouts of weakness against the USD. However, while the USD/INR certainly jumped higher yesterday it has come back down to a ratio which it has been consistently testing the past handful of days. This may offer the conclusion that the Reserve Bank of India is active in current trading or large corporations are positioning according to their short-term needs

The USD/INR while correlating to the broad market in a limited sense continues to often be confusing when it has to be inspected over only a few days of trading. Looking for near-term developments to match expectations is often difficult in the USD/INR particularly for retail traders who believe their outlooks 'need' to be confirmed/INR Reverses After a Push Above 96.00

The ability to go over the 96.0000 ratio yesterday and gap towards the 96.1000 height showed that the USD/INR had been influenced by the firm USD centric strength being seen in global Forex. However, while many major currencies continue to be pressed upon and are moving towards weaker ratios, the USD/INR did show an ability to move lower in the aftermath. Yet, after yesterday's low near the 95.7500 mark was challenged and penetrated lower momentarily, upwards action developed again.

This morning's opening also presented another surge upwards towards the 95.9850 mark, followed by typical trading which featured large spreads. Traders will have to remain cautious, because if there is a large surge again in the coming hours it would not be surprising to the upside, particularly if reactions remain nervous with USD centric strength be highlighting. Another attack upwards towards the 96.1000 should not be surprising, the question is if it can be sustained a Sustained Move Above 96.10 Would Signal

If the 96.1000 starts to see sustained trading over this level, this could signal another shift has occurred in the USD/INR thinking among financial institutions which remain nervous. While energy costs are certainly important and the threat of inflation is shadowing, the global markets remain nervous also about fragile signals from global equity indexes and growing bond yields.

The USD/INR has had a long track record of upwards price action and the strong stance of the USD might continue to factor into the potential of momentum developing. Speculators need to remain extremely cautious in the USD/INR, because the Reserve Bank of India will protect the INR with unannounced influences in the market. Trading the USD/INR remains hard to bet on for short-term wagers, unless a speculator accepts the terrain and understands performance is not easy to take advantage of as it is pursued.

USD/INR Price Chart Showing GapsCould Dollar Strength Keep USD/INR Elevated?

The broad Forex market has been dynamic the past couple of weeks as strong USD centric action has emerged and remained stubborn. This strength in the USD may be surprising some financial institutions and it may cause some large player the need to shift their sentiment and positions, particularly if their mid-term outlooks are being forced to change. The USD/INR could find itself within this cauldron that needs to be contemplated. The USD/INR has remained under the 96.0000 ratio consistently except for a handful of tests higher, but this may be about to change Intraday Reversals Remain a Risk

Trading the USD/INR is not for the emotionally weak. Low liquidity in the Forex pair and its ability to suddenly develop a dynamic shift in price action are always possible. The USD/INR is showing signals that it can trade higher, but risk taking tactics need to account for intraday reversals that could be lower and not match current speculative perceptions.

USD/INR Outlook: Levels to Watch Next

USD/INR's brief move above 96.00 and subsequent retreat make that level the immediate test. A return above it could put 96.10–96.12 back in focus, but the recent reversal shows that a breakout may be difficult to sustain.

Upside levels: 96.12, then 96.16 Downside levels: 96.00, then 95.95

If the pair slips below 96.00 again, 95.95 is the next downside level to watch. A sustained move above 96.12 would instead bring 96.16 into view. Opening gaps and intraday reversals make confirmation especially important before treating either move as a lasting change in direction.