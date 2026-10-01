EUR/JPY Forecast 01/10: Buyers Return (Video)
- The EUR/JPY pair fell early on Wednesday, as we broke below a significant support level in the form of 178 yen. However, it looks like the buyers are returning.
The market breaking down below the low of the Wednesday trading session then opens up a drop down to the ¥176 level, maybe the ¥175 level. Ultimately, I like buying dips in the Japanese yen-related pairs and collecting the swap at the end of every day. I am still a carry trader despite the interventions, although I am the first to admit I am much more comfortable going against the franc than the yen. But this is still essentially the same setup.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBegin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
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