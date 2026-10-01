403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/CHF Forecast 01/10: Bulls Target 0.84 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar continues to see strength against the lowly Swiss franc on Wednesday, as we are looking at this through the prism of the carry trade at the moment.
This is a nice impulsive move. Any type of drop at this point in time, for me, looks like value to add to an existing position that I already had.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment