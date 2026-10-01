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AUD/CHF Forex Signal 01/10: 0.60 Target Above 0.58 Support
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am ok buying here, with a stop-loss at the 0.5750 level and a target of 0.60. This is more about the swap.
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