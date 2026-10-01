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Natural Gas Price Forecast 01/10: $2.92 Resistance In Focus
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The natural gas market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but has since fallen, showing signs of hesitation. Ultimately, this is a market that will remain noisy in general and is currently watching a lot of different things, not least of which would be the energy situation in the Middle East.
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