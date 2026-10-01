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NZD/USD Forecast 01/10: 0.5650 Support In Focus
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The New Zealand dollar continues to see a lot of noisy behavior during the trading session on Wednesday as we pressure a major support level against the U.S. dollar. Right around the 0.5650 level, we have seen a bit of buying pressure a couple of times in the past, and that suggests that perhaps the markets are trying to determine whether or not we have more downward pressure or if we can finally bounce.
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