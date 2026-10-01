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USD/JPY Forecast 01/10: ¥158 Resistance In Focus
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The U.S. dollar has fallen against the Japanese yen during trading on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of volatility in the bond markets. Quite frankly, part of what we are seeing is a situation where traders are looking to see whether or not the Federal Reserve will have to continue hiking rates.
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