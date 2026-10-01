Friday Harbor Wins 2026 AI Pioneer Award From PROGRESS In Lending

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Friday Harbor, an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps loan officers assemble complete and compliant loan files in real time, has been named a winner of PROGRESS in Lending's 2026 AI Pioneer Award. Friday Harbor pioneered AI pre-underwriting as a new category of mortgage technology and has since brought the approach into production at meaningful scale.







Image caption: Friday Harbor logo.

Friday Harbor was recognized for developing AI that evaluates loan files as they are being assembled, analyzing borrower documents and loan data against program guidelines, lender overlays and investor requirements to identify documentation gaps and guideline conflicts, anticipate potential underwriting conditions and provide actionable guidance before the file reaches underwriting. Over the last year, the company has pushed AI pre-underwriting into increasingly complex areas of mortgage lending, including condominium, manufactured housing, USDA, non-QM, jumbo and, most recently, DSCR loans.

More than 40 lenders now use Friday Harbor, including three of the nation's 15 largest independent mortgage banks. Lenders using the platform have seen pull-through improve by 5% to 10%, fulfillment productivity increase by 2–3X and clear-to-close timelines improve by one to five days.

“When loan issues aren't identified until underwriting, they create rework across the entire fulfillment process,” said Theo Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Friday Harbor.“We built AI pre-underwriting to surface those issues earlier, when they're easier to resolve. At scale, that translates into cleaner files, more capacity and faster clear-to-close timelines.”

Friday Harbor has continued to expand what AI pre-underwriting can evaluate, including lender- and investor-specific overlays, full appraisal files and complex income and asset scenarios. The platform integrates with leading loan origination, mortgage point-of-sale and automated underwriting platforms, including Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology, MeridianLink® Mortgage, Calyx Path®, Fannie Mae's Income Calculator and the Freddie Mac Income Calculator API. Lenders using other systems can connect through open APIs.

PROGRESS in Lending introduced the AI Pioneer Award in 2025 as the first award dedicated specifically to AI in lending. This is Friday Harbor's second recognition from the publication this year, following a 2026 Connections Award shared with NewFed Mortgage Corp. for using AI pre-underwriting to increase fulfillment capacity and support production growth.

For the complete list of 2026 AI Pioneer Award winners, visit PROGRESS in Lending.

About Friday Harbor

Friday Harbor is an AI pre-underwriting platform that helps lenders identify and resolve potential issues earlier in the origination process. By analyzing borrower documents, appraisals and income calculations against investor guidelines and lender overlays, the platform helps teams deliver cleaner files, achieve fewer underwriting touches and improve individual productivity. For more information, visit .

Tags: #mortgagetech #AI #fintech

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Leslie W. Colley

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News Source: Friday Harbor

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