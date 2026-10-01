Middle East Downturn Pulls Global Air Demand Lower Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiGlobal air passenger demand fell 0.8 per cent year-on-year in August, as a renewed contraction in Middle Eastern traffic outweighed growth across several other regions, the International Air Transport Association said.
Demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, declined from August 2025 even as airlines increased total capacity by 0.3 per cent, measured in available seat kilometres. The global passenger load factor consequently slipped 0.9 percentage points to 85.1 per cent.
The figures marked a reversal from July, when worldwide passenger demand grew 0.2 per cent. IATA said demand excluding Middle Eastern carriers still increased 0.6 per cent in August, although that was half the pace recorded outside the region a month earlier.
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