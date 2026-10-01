Media Business Network Unveils Redesigned Digital Platform Arabian Post
The refreshed platform presents MBN's activities around three principal business areas and provides a more structured route for clients, advertisers and media partners seeking information about the company's operations. MBN said the redesign was intended to improve navigation and make communication with its teams more accessible and efficient.
The website identifies content, PR and marketing distribution through hospitality media as the company's three core directions. These areas bring together services spanning multimedia production, communications, advertising, digital technology and distribution across hospitality and media channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment