Media Business Network Unveils Redesigned Digital Platform Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Media Business Network has introduced a redesigned website aimed at simplifying access to its projects, services, news and business opportunities as the Dubai-based company sharpens its focus on content, public relations and hospitality-focused marketing distribution.

The refreshed platform presents MBN's activities around three principal business areas and provides a more structured route for clients, advertisers and media partners seeking information about the company's operations. MBN said the redesign was intended to improve navigation and make communication with its teams more accessible and efficient.

The website identifies content, PR and marketing distribution through hospitality media as the company's three core directions. These areas bring together services spanning multimedia production, communications, advertising, digital technology and distribution across hospitality and media channels.

<p>MBN's content business covers production, artificial intelligence-assisted video, websites, digital material and branded visual assets. The company says these services are designed for brands, media platforms and other organisations requiring multimedia material for communications and campaigns.</p><p>Its PR operations encompass brand launches, private functions, hospitality events and other activations intended to connect businesses with target audiences. The redesigned site positions these services alongside content creation and distribution rather than presenting them as separate activities, reflecting the company's effort to offer clients an integrated communications structure.</p><p>The third area centres on marketing distribution through hospitality media. MBN lists hotels, restaurants, lounges, cafes and other hospitality venues among the environments available for campaigns, alongside media and partner resources. The company also offers integrated campaigns combining content assets, PR activity, media placement and distribution.</p><p>The redesigned platform describes this model as a process beginning with the creation of campaign material, followed by audience activation and distribution. Available channels include hospitality locations, partner media resources and 1HD Music Television, one of the television properties associated with the group.</p>See also NMA showcases media oversight at Abu Dhabi book fair <p>MBN said it plans to continue adding company news, project case studies, industry material and partnership opportunities to the website. The platform also provides a business enquiry system allowing prospective clients to select content, PR, marketing or media resources before submitting project details to the appropriate team.</p><p>The changes mark a shift from the previous website structure, which presented a broader catalogue of individual services. Those activities included television broadcasting, professional video production, advertising support, event management, sports event organisation, consultancy, exhibition services, automation and artificial intelligence-powered multimedia production.</p><p>Some of those capabilities remain represented through the new structure, but the redesigned homepage gives greater prominence to the three main commercial directions. MBN's project portfolio continues to include television broadcasting and production alongside marketing, consulting, events, automation and technology-related services.</p><p>Media Business Network describes itself as a diversified media organisation operating from Dubai Silicon Oasis. Its broadcasting portfolio includes 1HD Music Television, AIVA, Congress TV and Yampik, with the latter listed by the company as an educational television project planned for launch in 2026.</p><p>The company's website says 1HD Music Television is an international music and entertainment channel, while AIVA concentrates on music programming and Congress TV carries informational and educational material. MBN has also developed production services covering photography, commercials, videos and interviews, including pre-production work such as concepts, scripts and casting.</p><p>Hospitality has become a visible component of MBN's distribution strategy. Its marketing offering includes advertising across restaurants, lounges, cafes and other venues, while partner resources provide additional digital and media placement options. The company presents these channels as part of combined campaigns rather than standalone advertising products.</p>See also Harry Potter land takes shape at Warner Bros World <p>The revamped website also incorporates an events and ticket section, project case studies, partner information and a direct communications channel. Visitors can browse selected projects and submit enquiries according to the type of service required.</p><p>MBN's contact information lists its office at Dubai Silicon Oasis and provides telephone and email channels for business and media enquiries. The enquiry section asks prospective customers to identify their preferred business direction and provide basic company and project information, enabling requests to be routed internally.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>