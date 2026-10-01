Vinhomes Readies Its Integrated Mega-City Model As Vietnam's Next Global Export Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Vinhomes Green Paradise, the first Official Participant in New7Wonders'“7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign, advances to the global vote as the developer takes its township model into five overseas markets

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – For decades, the world has known Vietnam by what it ships: rice, coffee, cashews, black pepper, apparel and footwear. VinFast then proved that a Vietnamese company could export advanced technology. Now Vinhomes is preparing a different kind of export: its all-in-one integrated mega-city model. The company's flagship, Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, was the first project New7Wonders recognized as an Official Participant in its“7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign and has since advanced to the global vote.

As Vietnam's leading real estate developer, Vinhomes has brought 32 projects and urban developments into operation, serving hundreds of thousands of residents nationwide. That strategy is now reaching beyond Vietnam's borders, with projects and development plans in Congo, India, Australia, the Philippines and Indonesia. The model is built to meet a defining challenge of rapid urbanization: delivering homes together with commercial, educational, healthcare, transportation and public infrastructure, rather than years later.

An All-in-One Model Built for a Rapidly Urbanizing World

Vinhomes' integrated townships, typically larger than 300 hectares in strategic locations, are designed to function as economies in miniature. U.S. market data shows master-planned communities outselling standalone developments and attracting households with markedly higher incomes than their surrounding areas.

The world is in the midst of a historic wave of urbanization. According to the United Nations' World Urbanization Prospects 2025, cities are now home to 45% of the world's 8.2 billion people, more than double their 20% share in 1950. Cities are also projected to absorb two-thirds of global population growth between now and 2050.

The real challenge is not how many homes get built, but whether infrastructure can keep pace with the people who move into them. In many fast-growing cities, housing comes first while schools, hospitals, parks and transit arrive years later, leaving residents with long commutes, scattered services and a steadily eroding quality of life.

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Vinhomes' model tackles that problem at the source. The company focuses on internationally benchmarked integrated townships, typically larger than 300 hectares in strategic locations, where homes are delivered alongside commercial, educational, healthcare, transportation and public facilities. Built this way, a township ceases to be merely a real estate product and begins to function as an economy in miniature, generating its own jobs, services and investment as residents move in.

International market data underscores the value of integration. Zonda's Master Plan Outlook found that U.S. master-planned communities averaged 2.3 home sales per month in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 2.1 for standalone communities; in the entry-level segment below $300,000, the gap widened to 51%. Research by Cushman & Wakefield found that median household incomes in the master-planned communities it studied were 38% higher than in surrounding areas, a profile that helps draw premium retail and services.

What sets Vinhomes apart is its ability to execute at rare scale and speed. After visiting the company's project in Can Gio, New7Wonders Director Jean-Paul de la Fuente observed that few developers anywhere have the capacity to build at such scale and pace while still managing the complexity involved.

Vinhomes Green Paradise Showcases a Human-Centric City Built for Export

Spanning 2,870 hectares with a construction density of just 16%, Vinhomes Green Paradise is the flagship of the Vinhomes model. Having stood out across New7Wonders' three pillars of Environment & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric Development, the project has advanced to the global vote of the“7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign.

If one project captures the global ambition of the Vinhomes model, it is Vinhomes Green Paradise. The 2,870-hectare development reserves most of its land for greenery and water, including a natural seawater lagoon of up to 800 hectares and 121 kilometers of shoreline. It sits beside the 75,000-hectare Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, recognized by UNESCO.

Vinhomes Green Paradise became the first project New7Wonders recognized as an Official Participant after the“7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign opened on Oct. 31, 2025. Under the organization's evaluation framework, the Vietnamese entry stands out across three pillars: Environment & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric Development. The project has since advanced to the campaign's global vote.

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The human-centric pillar comes to life in a new idea of the second home: the city by morning, the sea by evening. Once the planned Ben Thanh–Can Gio rail line, designed for speeds of up to 350 km/h, is complete, the trip from downtown Ho Chi Minh City to the coast is expected to take about 13 minutes. By road, with the Can Gio Bridge replacing the Binh Khanh ferry and Rung Sac Boulevard widened, the drive should take around 35 minutes. Families could leave work on Friday, have dinner by the sea and be back in the city Monday morning. Such travel times would bring a coastal home within daily commuting range of the city center.

The project is designed so that every generation finds its own joy in a shared place. Children can paddleboard and swim in the lagoon, cycle along seaside paths and explore the 122-hectare VinWonders, with 280 attractions and 30 shows a day, while Young Paradise Hub nurtures their talents in technology and the arts. Grandparents can stroll through 370 parks, unwind in thermal mineral waters at Retreat Hub, connect with friends at New Horizon Center and share their experience at the Wisdom Academy within Vin New Horizon. Shared moments can be simple: a sunset on the lagoon's sandy shore, fireworks over the bay, an evening at the Song Xanh theater.

A city model becomes exportable not because of its size, but because it addresses a challenge shared by cities worldwide: creating places where people choose to live, work and return to each day. Having applied the model from Hanoi and Ha Long to Can Gio, Vinhomes is now taking it to international markets as a new kind of“Made in Vietnam.”

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About Vinhomes

Vinhomes is Vietnam's largest residential real estate and integrated township developer. The company pioneers the development of synchronized, modern large-scale townships, delivering premium living standards and unlocking sustainable investment opportunities for domestic and international clients.