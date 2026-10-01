Google Reserves Gemini 4 Argon For Cybersecurity Partners Arabian Post
The September 30 announcement introduces a new flagship for Google's Gemini range, but leaves consumers and most developers waiting. The company has not specified a date for wider availability, saying it will gather feedback and strengthen safeguards before expanding access.
Trusted cybersecurity specialists are receiving Argon through Google's Fairwind programme. Google said it was also participating in the US government's voluntary process for access to models before their public release, placing security evaluation at the centre of the rollout.
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