Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Google Reserves Gemini 4 Argon For Cybersecurity Partners Arabian Post


2026-10-01 02:21:19
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Google has announced Gemini 4 Argon, its most capable artificial intelligence model, with initial access restricted to cybersecurity partners as it challenges OpenAI and Anthropic in software engineering and complex professional work.

The September 30 announcement introduces a new flagship for Google's Gemini range, but leaves consumers and most developers waiting. The company has not specified a date for wider availability, saying it will gather feedback and strengthen safeguards before expanding access.

Trusted cybersecurity specialists are receiving Argon through Google's Fairwind programme. Google said it was also participating in the US government's voluntary process for access to models before their public release, placing security evaluation at the centre of the rollout.

MENAFN01102026000152002308ID1111747544



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search