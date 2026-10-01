Pwc Identifies AI Attacks As Largest Cyber Readiness Gap Arabian Post
Half of security leaders placed attacks on AI systems among the threats they were least prepared to address, ahead of cloud threats at 40%, third-party breaches at 34% and ransomware at 33%. The findings were published on 1 October in PwC's 2027 Global Digital Trust Insights survey.
The study gathered responses from 3,934 business and technology executives across 71 countries and territories. It measures leaders' assessments of preparedness and investment priorities, rather than providing an independent audit of their organisations' security controls or a count of successful attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment