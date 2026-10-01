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Pwc Identifies AI Attacks As Largest Cyber Readiness Gap Arabian Post


2026-10-01 02:21:19
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Attacks targeting artificial intelligence systems have become the biggest cybersecurity preparedness gap for organisations, PwC said on Thursday, as its global survey exposed weaknesses in skills, accountability and data protection.

Half of security leaders placed attacks on AI systems among the threats they were least prepared to address, ahead of cloud threats at 40%, third-party breaches at 34% and ransomware at 33%. The findings were published on 1 October in PwC's 2027 Global Digital Trust Insights survey.

The study gathered responses from 3,934 business and technology executives across 71 countries and territories. It measures leaders' assessments of preparedness and investment priorities, rather than providing an independent audit of their organisations' security controls or a count of successful attacks.

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The Arabian Post

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