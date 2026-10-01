Women-Led Enterprises Record RM229 Million In Projected Sales At Inaugural Wiex @ MIHAS 2026 Arabian Post
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – Demonstrating the global demand for Malaysian innovation, women-led enterprises achieved RM229 million in potential export sales during the pre-arranged business matching sessions and the 4-days exhibition held at the Women in Export (WiEX) Pavilion @ MIHAS 2026.
The targeted 215 B2B meetings connected local women entrepreneurs with international buyers and distributors from Egypt, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar. Women-owned companies from Selangor, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur, Perak and Penang topped the sales with a combined value totaling RM129.84 million for confectionary, snacks, coffee, tea, cocoa and sportswear products.
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