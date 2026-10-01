South Africa Concludes“Export Promotion Week” In Amman With Heritage-Themed Dinner

MENAFN - Amman Net) AMMAN, Jordan - 27 September 2026 - South Africa's Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, used the concluding ceremony of South Africa's Export Promotion Week to highlight the role of culture, trade and people-to-people ties in strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Speaking at the South Africa Export Promotion Week Dinner held at Fairmont Hotel's Salt Restaurant in Amman, Ambassador Mokuena welcomed members of the Royal family, the diplomatic corps, government representatives, business leaders and guests including artists and the South African chef involved in the program.

She said the event took place during South Africa's Heritage Month, commemorated this year under the theme“Celebrating Our Living Heritage: Strengthening the Ties that Bind Us.” The ambassador said heritage-often viewed as a reflection of history-remains“a living and evolving expression of identity, memory and belonging,” carried through languages, music, dance, rituals, oral traditions, indigenous knowledge systems and cultural customs, as well as through food and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Mokuena also noted the evening's personal significance, welcoming family members in attendance, including her children and relatives, and adding that their presence made the event“even more special.”

From“Taste of South Africa” to expanded trade ambitions

The dinner followed a three-day“Taste of South Africa” promotion conducted from 24 to 26 September 2026 in partnership with Cozmo Supermarket. Ambassador Mokuena said she was encouraged by Jordanian consumer enthusiasm, including sampling and purchasing South African products showcased throughout the week.

Building on that response, she said the South African Embassy is exploring ways to introduce additional South African products into the Jordanian market. She added that efforts are underway in close consultation with Jordanian importers, as well as relevant regulatory and government bodies, including the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the Customs Administration, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ambassador, both countries are determined to enhance agricultural and broader trade relations. She pointed out that South Africa has substantial production capacity-particularly in fresh meat and citrus products-while Jordan supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs that can help improve productivity and reduce costs for South African farmers.

Jordan as a gateway amid global trade barriers

In her address, Ambassador Mokuena said that as many countries face rising tariffs and complex non-tariff barriers, trade diversification becomes essential. She described Jordan as a valued partner and a“trusted gateway” to the Middle East, citing Jordan's political wisdom, economic resilience and security stability amid regional challenges.

Culinary and musical fusion at the core

To provide an authentic South African experience, the embassy invited Chef Bathabile Sambo, founder of Kwami Catering and Food Services, to prepare traditional South African cuisine. The meal was paired with Jordanian wines.

The event also featured a live operatic performance by tenor Mlalo Mkzwakhe Leuba and soprano Lovelinea Sathekge, combining food, music and cultural appreciation.

Ambassador Mokuena thanked the chef and performers for helping“launch this remarkable week” earlier at Salt Restaurant on 23 September.

Sponsors and partners recognized

In concluding remarks, Ambassador Mokuena thanked multiple supporters, including Cozmo Supermarket, Vivo Energy/Engen, Eagle Distilleries, Zalatimo Brothers, and other business councils and partners involved in logistics, food supply, and promotional materials. She also thanked Fairmont Hotel management and its team for the hospitality extended to visiting artists and officials.

The ambassador said the Export Promotion Week would not have been possible without the work of embassy staff and also acknowledged team members whose assignments would conclude at the end of September and December.

As the week closed, Ambassador Mokuena said the partnership reflects a shared belief that diplomacy and development are strengthened through culture, trade cooperation and mutual understanding.









