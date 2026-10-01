Swiss Inflation At Two-Year High Driven By Oil And Franc
Consumer prices increased 1% from a year earlier in September, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday. That matches the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and is above August's 0.8% figure.
The reading is in line with the Swiss National Bank's forecast for the quarter and comfortably in the 0-2% range that policymakers target.More More Global trade Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use only
This content was published on May 4, 2026 In the event of fuel and heating oil shortages, Switzerland can draw on compulsory stockpiles. It does not have to share these with other countries.Read more: Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use
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