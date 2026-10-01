MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's inflation rate rose to the highest level in two years as stronger oil prices and a weaker franc fanned price pressures that still appear feeble compared to the rest of Europe. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss inflation at two-year high driven by oil and franc This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 09:44 2 minutes Bloomberg

Consumer prices increased 1% from a year earlier in September, the Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday. That matches the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and is above August's 0.8% figure.

The reading is in line with the Swiss National Bank's forecast for the quarter and comfortably in the 0-2% range that policymakers target.

More More Global trade Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use only

This content was published on May 4, 2026 In the event of fuel and heating oil shortages, Switzerland can draw on compulsory stockpiles. It does not have to share these with other countries.

Read more: Why Switzerland's fuel stockpiles are for Swiss use