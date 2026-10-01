Português pt UBS sofre pressão de acionista para deixar a Suíça Read more: UBS sofre pressão de acionista para deixar a Su

MENAFN - Swissinfo) UBS shareholder Artisan Partners has urged the Swiss bank to leave the country, saying the lender faces a“grim reality” with stricter capital rules. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UBS should quit Switzerland, says major shareholder This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 09:52 2 minutes Bloomberg

“The simple fact is that Switzerland is no longer an attractive or desirable location for UBS,” Artisan Partners portfolio managers, including Daniel O'Keefe, wrote in a letter to UBS's board on Wednesday.

Artisan Partners said it collectively manages more than 60 million UBS shares on behalf of clients, or about 1.8% of UBS's total shares outstanding.

More More Best of SRG content What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means for UBS

This content was published on Sep 23, 2026 Swiss Senators have decided on a 90% core capital ratio for UBS bank's foreign subsidiaries.

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