UBS Should Quit Switzerland, Says Major Shareholder
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UBS sofre pressão de acionista para deixar a Suíça
Read more: UBS sofre pressão de acionista para deixar a Su
“The simple fact is that Switzerland is no longer an attractive or desirable location for UBS,” Artisan Partners portfolio managers, including Daniel O'Keefe, wrote in a letter to UBS's board on Wednesday.
Artisan Partners said it collectively manages more than 60 million UBS shares on behalf of clients, or about 1.8% of UBS's total shares outstanding.More More Best of SRG content What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means for UBS
This content was published on Sep 23, 2026 Swiss Senators have decided on a 90% core capital ratio for UBS bank's foreign subsidiaries.Read more: What the too-big-to-fail Swiss parliament vote means fo
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