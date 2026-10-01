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UBS Should Quit Switzerland, Says Major Shareholder

UBS Should Quit Switzerland, Says Major Shareholder


2026-10-01 02:19:15
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UBS shareholder Artisan Partners has urged the Swiss bank to leave the country, saying the lender faces a“grim reality” with stricter capital rules. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UBS should quit Switzerland, says major shareholder This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 09:52 2 minutes Bloomberg
    Português pt UBS sofre pressão de acionista para deixar a Suíça Read more: UBS sofre pressão de acionista para deixar a Su

“The simple fact is that Switzerland is no longer an attractive or desirable location for UBS,” Artisan Partners portfolio managers, including Daniel O'Keefe, wrote in a letter to UBS's board on Wednesday.

Artisan Partners said it collectively manages more than 60 million UBS shares on behalf of clients, or about 1.8% of UBS's total shares outstanding.

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