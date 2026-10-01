Deutsch de Schweiz und Deutschland kooperieren bei Forschung zu KI und Robotik Original Read more: Schweiz und Deutschland kooperieren bei Forschung zu KI und Ro

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Representatives from Germany and Switzerland signed a joint declaration of intent for collaboration in the fields of education, research and innovation. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland and Germany collaborate on AI and robotics This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 10:30 1 minute Keystone-SDA

With this memorandum of understanding, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening and expanding their cooperation. The focus is on key technologies such as digitalisation, artificial intelligence, sustainability and robotics.

The meeting between the delegations from both countries usually takes place every two years. Wednesday's talks in Bern were attended by State Secretary Martina Hirayama, her German counterpart Marcus Pleyer, and other representatives from German and Swiss institutions.

+ What does the future hold for the robotics industry in Switzerland?

Under the EU's Horizon Europe programme, just under 1,300 German-Swiss collaborative projects have been carried out to date. Since 2020, the Swiss National Science Foundation has funded over 4,600 projects with German partners.

Join the debate:

External Content

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....