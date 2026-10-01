Deutsch de Leichterer Zugang zum Arbeitsmarkt für Personen mit Schutzstatus S Original Read more: Leichterer Zugang zum Arbeitsmarkt für Personen mit Schutzsta

MENAFN - Swissinfo) People with protection status S and third-country nationals who have been educated in Switzerland are to be granted easier access to the labour market. The House of Representatives approved a corresponding bill from the federal government on Wednesday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss House backs easier access to labour market by third-country nationals This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 10:55 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The bill was passed by 128 votes to 65. It will now go to the Senate.

In future, people in employment with S protection status will be entitled to move to another canton if they are not dependent on social assistance and have been in employment for at least twelve months, or if remaining in their canton of residence is unreasonable due to their commute or working hours.

+ Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March 2028

The process for granting residence permits to people trained in Switzerland is also to be simplified. This applies to third-country nationals who have completed higher vocational training or a postdoctoral programme in Switzerland under an employment contract and whose work is of significant scientific or economic interest.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....