Swiss House Backs Easier Access To Labour Market By Third-Country Nationals
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Leichterer Zugang zum Arbeitsmarkt für Personen mit Schutzstatus S
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Read more: Leichterer Zugang zum Arbeitsmarkt für Personen mit Schutzsta
The bill was passed by 128 votes to 65. It will now go to the Senate.
In future, people in employment with S protection status will be entitled to move to another canton if they are not dependent on social assistance and have been in employment for at least twelve months, or if remaining in their canton of residence is unreasonable due to their commute or working hours.
+ Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March 2028
The process for granting residence permits to people trained in Switzerland is also to be simplified. This applies to third-country nationals who have completed higher vocational training or a postdoctoral programme in Switzerland under an employment contract and whose work is of significant scientific or economic interest.
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