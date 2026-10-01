Français fr En Suisse, 800'000 seniors se sentent seul(e)s Original Read more: En Suisse, 800'000 seniors se sentent seu Español es Encuesta: más de un tercio de las personas mayores en Suiza se sienten solas Read more: Encuesta: más de un tercio de las personas mayores en Suiza se sienten

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to a survey by Pro Senectute, more than 800,000 people aged 60 and over in Switzerland would like more company. While the majority of older people are well integrated into society, around 140,000 say they frequently lack contact with others. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Survey: more than a third of Swiss seniors feel lonely This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 15:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

More than a third (36%) of people aged 60 and over say they feel they don't have enough social support at least from time to time, according to the survey“Relationships among older people” by Pro Senectute Switzerland, published on Thursday.

Marital status plays an important role. While 71% of those aged 60 and over live as part of a couple, those who have lost their partner or are separated are more likely to experience loneliness: 11% of widows and widowers say they often lack social contact, compared with 3% of married people.

However, living without a partner does not necessarily mean suffering from loneliness. Around half of single people rule out a new relationship on principle, a sign that this situation can also be a lifestyle choice.

The link between low income and loneliness

Financial circumstances are another key factor. The survey establishes a link between low income and loneliness, with older people on modest incomes reporting a greater lack of company or a feeling of exclusion.

+ WHO: one in six people worldwide affected by loneliness

The results therefore suggest that loneliness depends less on age itself than on living conditions. Family ties, friendships, neighbourhood connections, community groups or voluntary work can all help to maintain a social life in this regard.

“Where loneliness is evident, there need to be simple and affordable opportunities to meet up, interact and take part in shared activities,” emphasises Alain Huber, director of Pro Senectute Switzerland. The organisation offers, in particular, group activities and meeting places to encourage older people's social participation.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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