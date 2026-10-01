MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland relies on natural gas as part of its energy mix, both for heating and for industrial processes. But prices have tripled this year due to the tense political situation in supplier countries in the Middle East. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss gas sector views coming winter with concern This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 16:31 3 minutes SRF

The situation is tense, says Daniela Decurtins, the director of the Association of the Swiss Gas Industry.“We are seeing historically low storage levels in Germany and the Netherlands, whilst they are well stocked in France and Italy.”

The Strait of Hormuz is currently still closed, which means there is less liquefied natural gas (LNG) available on the global market.

Overall, the uncertainty ahead of the coming winter is significantly higher than in previous years. Above all, the question of just how cold the winter will be is a major concern for the industry.

This could result in the price of gas on the international market rising even further – it has already climbed from €28 (CHF26.30) per megawatt hour to almost €73 since January, mainly due to the war in the Middle East.

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