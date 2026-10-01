Swiss Gas Sector Views Coming Winter With Concern
The situation is tense, says Daniela Decurtins, the director of the Association of the Swiss Gas Industry.“We are seeing historically low storage levels in Germany and the Netherlands, whilst they are well stocked in France and Italy.”
The Strait of Hormuz is currently still closed, which means there is less liquefied natural gas (LNG) available on the global market.
Overall, the uncertainty ahead of the coming winter is significantly higher than in previous years. Above all, the question of just how cold the winter will be is a major concern for the industry.
This could result in the price of gas on the international market rising even further – it has already climbed from €28 (CHF26.30) per megawatt hour to almost €73 since January, mainly due to the war in the Middle East.More More Energy transition Where Switzerland gets its oil and gas
This content was published on May 5, 2026 Switzerland imports its oil and gas. Discover where its energy comes from, key suppliers like the US and Norway, and how the system works.Read more: Where Switzerland gets its oil an
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