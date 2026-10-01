Piyush Goyal Highlights India-US Investment, Manufacturing Opportunities At US Business Roundtable

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in Milwaukee, United States, to participate in the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting.

During the visit, Goyal interacted with CEOs and senior executives of US manufacturing and technology companies at a business roundtable hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

Goyal discussed the expanding India-US economic relationship, covering areas including investment, manufacturing, technology, innovation, supply chains and high-value capabilities.

US business representatives shared their views on opportunities in India and potential expansion of partnerships in the country. Goyal said the Indian government would facilitate companies seeking to operate, expand and invest in India.

Goyal also attended a reception hosted by the Business Roundtable (BRT) and NAM at the global headquarters of Rockwell Automation, where he interacted with trade ministers from other G20 countries and senior US business leaders.

(KNN Bureau)

