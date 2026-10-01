Poland Seeks To Expand Defence Exports, Industrial Cooperation With India

MENAFN - KNN India)Poland plans to expand defence trade and industrial cooperation with India, with Polish Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański saying Warsaw wants to increase exports of defence products to India.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Domański said Poland would bring defence companies to India during Prime Minister Donald Tusk's planned visit to the country in late October.

"We want to develop a strong defence industry. To do this, we would certainly like to maintain good trade relations in defence products with trusted partners like India. Therefore, it is no surprise that we would also like to increase the export of our defence products to India. During the visit, we will bring Polish defence companies to India," Domański said.

Domański said Prime Minister Tusk's visit would include New Delhi and Bengaluru and that a delegation of around 100 companies would accompany the visit.

The minister said the upcoming visit would build on the India-Poland Strategic Partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warsaw in August 2024.

The two countries had adopted a five-year action plan covering trade and investment, defence, energy, green technologies, agriculture and infrastructure.

Domański also discussed Poland's bid for membership of the G20. He said Poland was seeking support from G20 members and acknowledged that Russia was unlikely to support its bid.

"Poland right now is the fastest-growing large European economy. We are an example of a good economic transition and we would like to share some experience with other countries and we believe that we can also be a voice of Central and Eastern Europe in the G20. So I hope that many countries will support our presence in the G20," he said.

(KNN Bureau)

