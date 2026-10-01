Textiles Ministry Extends Rosctl Scheme For Apparel Exports Till Dec 31

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Textiles has extended the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) Scheme for exports of apparel, garments and made-ups by three months till December 31, 2026.

The extension will remain effective from October 1 to December 31, 2026, at the existing rates and under the prevailing guidelines.

The RoSCTL scheme, operational since March 7, 2019, provides remission of eligible embedded State and Central taxes and levies that are not refunded through other mechanisms.

During 2025-26, the scheme benefited more than 15,400 exporters across over 444 districts, with the majority of beneficiaries being MSMEs.

The extension provides continuity to the scheme for exporters of apparel, garments and made-ups through the end of 2026.

(KNN Bureau)

