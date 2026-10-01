MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO'S TALLEST CHRISTMAS TREE TO BE LIT BY MAKE-A-WISH CHILD DURING MAGICAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY HOSTED BY BILL & GIULIANA RANCIC AT 900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH, 6PM-8PM

Chicago, IL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 900 North Michigan Shops will once again transform itself into a winter wonderland, as it hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony known as,“Illuminate 900” on Thursday, November 19th, from 6PM-8PM. The evening showcases a full line-up of holiday performances, seasonal activations for the young and young-at-heart, and delectable bites paired with seasonal sips.

The culmination of the storybook evening is when Santa and a Make-A-Wish child flip the switch to light the majestic, 54-foot-tall Christmas tree – thus shining the first holiday lights on Michigan Avenue! Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish IL, helping to grant wishes to children facing challenging health circumstances. Illuminate 900 is Make-A-Wish's top Chicago holiday fundraising event. Click here to see just how truly magical it is!

Key Visuals: Santa; The Real Elf; Toy Soldiers; Rockettes-like dancers; a fantastical Angel

Images/B-Roll click here. Photo Credit: 900 North Michigan Shops.

Event Highlights Include:



Excerpts from the holiday ballet performance of,“The Nutcracker”

Photo opps with a real-life elf on the shelf

Professionally trained, opera-singing angel performing holiday classics

Contemporary dance company performs to the number one holiday dance tune

Urban drum corps to play as they march throughout the venue

Sugar cookie decorating station for kids Costumed, holiday characters including Santa himself!

WHERE: Festivities will take place on all six levels of 900 North Michigan Shops, iconic anchor of Michigan Avenue.

WHEN: Thursday, November 19th, 2025 – from 6PM-8PM. The actual flipping of the switch to light the tree slated to take place at approximately 7:30PM.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets available here at three different levels based on desired guest experience, with prices ranging from $5 to $35. Proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish® Illinois.

SPONSOR INFORMATION: Bacardi USA will be offering guests an elevated cocktail experience by enlisting its portfolio of premium brands. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago will be catering the event.

About 900 North Michigan Shops

An iconic anchor of the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, 900 North Michigan Shops is an architecturally stunning 465,000-square-foot, seven-level experiential retail destination in the heart of Chicago. Anchored by Bloomingdale's, 900 North Michigan Shops features more than 70 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, Janet Mandell, MaxMara, Montblanc, Tesla, BONOBOS, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a variety of dining options and handcrafted cocktails. And Topgolf Swing Suite offer guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates available on Instagram, and Facebook, or visit .

Attachments



The Moment Chicago's Tallest Christmas Tree is Lit Holiday Performers Gathered to Welcome the Make-A-Wish Child

CONTACT: David Murga 900 North Michigan Shops 7739314461 murga@900nm.com