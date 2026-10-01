Amend Treatment Offers Virtual Intensive Outpatient Mental Health Care In California

Amend Malibu - Ocean View

Malibu mental health center's telehealth program gives Californians structured therapy for depression, anxiety and trauma from home

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amend Treatment, a residential mental health treatment center in Malibu, offers a Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (VIOP) that brings structured mental health care to adults in California through telehealth. The program provides a higher level of support than traditional outpatient therapy while allowing clients to keep up with work, family and daily responsibilities. This October, Mental Illness Awareness Week, held during the first week of the month and championed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), encourages people to learn about mental health conditions and the kinds of care that can help. The virtual program gives adults across the state a structured option they can attend from home.The virtual intensive outpatient program in California runs 12 to 16 weeks. Clients attend two clinician-led group therapy sessions each week, each lasting four hours, along with individual or family therapy sessions. Depending on each client's treatment plan, care can also include targeted approaches such as EMDR therapy and skills-focused support. Groups are kept to a 12-to-1 client ratio so clients receive individual attention.The program is directed by a clinical team of licensed therapists and combines evidence-based therapy with holistic modalities. Treatment focuses on building practical coping skills for managing conditions such as anxiety and depression in everyday life, along with greater self-awareness and stronger connections to each client's support system.Amend's VIOP serves two main groups of clients. The first is people completing residential mental health treatment at Amend's Malibu center, who can step down to the virtual program and continue with the same therapeutic approach that supported them during their residential stay.The second group is people who have completed substance use or dual diagnosis treatment at other facilities and want continued mental health care, including women transitioning out of sober living. For these clients, the program provides trauma-informed, evidence-based care for co-occurring conditions such as complex PTSD, severe depression, anxiety disorders and related mood and personality disorders, with a focus on emotional safety and long-term stability.Amend's residential program runs in two private Malibu homes, Wildlife House and Portshead House. Each client begins with a thorough assessment that shapes a personalized four-week treatment plan, followed by daily individual and group therapy with licensed therapists and counselors who work under the guidance of a lead psychiatrist. The program adds somatic experiencing and experiential therapies to evidence-based care, and the clinical team builds a personalized aftercare plan with each client before discharge. For many clients, that plan includes the virtual program, which keeps the same clinical approach in place as they return home.Because sessions take place online, clients across California can take part without traveling to Malibu, which helps them stay consistent with treatment while they return to their routines.Adults interested in virtual intensive outpatient mental health care can learn more at amendtreatment or by calling (310) 986-3219.About Amend TreatmentAmend Treatment is a residential mental health treatment center in Malibu, Calif., offering individualized care for depression, anxiety, trauma and related conditions at two private residences, Wildlife House and Portshead House. Both homes are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services and the California Department of Social Services. Its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program extends structured mental health care to adults throughout California. For more information, visit amendtreatment or call (310) 986-3219.

Eli Wajsbort

Amend Malibu

+1 631-568-1223

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Amend Treatment Offers Virtual Intensive Outpatient Mental Health Care in California News Provided By MGMT Digital October 01, 2026, 18:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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