New Charlotte-Area Flight School Volair Aviation Partners With RRM

Right Rudder Marketing Partners with Volair Aviation

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The Monroe flight school, which opened in 2026, will run Right Rudder Marketing Flight School Marketing System to build enrollment across the Charlotte region.

- Tim JedrekMONROE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Volair Aviation, a new flight school at Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport (KEQY), has partnered with Right Rudder Marketing to run the agency's full Flight School Marketing System. The engagement opens with a 30-60-90-day action plan and runs on a 12-month roadmap to grow student enrollment in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing metro areas.Volair opened in 2026 and is family-owned by President Robert Muhlsteff and Vice President Veronica Ramos. Chief Pilot and Chief Flight Instructor Christopher Duarte and Director of Operations David Kerr, a former Part 121 airline pilot with more than 5,000 flight hours, lead training. The founders built the school after seeing students rushed through accelerated programs without building real proficiency.Volair trains students from private pilot through commercial, CFI and CFII under Part 61, with a structured syllabus, one-on-one ground instruction and progression tied to skill rather than a calendar. Its fleet flies Diamond DA40 aircraft with Garmin G1000 glass cockpits, backed by two Redbird FMX full-motion simulators set up to match. A partnership with Purdue Global lets students apply up to 45 transfer credits toward a degree."We started Volair because we saw too many students pushed through training on a timeline instead of learning to fly. That message only works if the right students hear it. Right Rudder knows how a future pilot searches for a school, and that's what we needed as a new school in a crowded market," Muhlsteff said.The Flight School Marketing System covers five components: website, search engine optimization, paid advertising, reputation and a CRM-backed sales process. RRM's first 90 days focus on positioning, website and Google Business Profile improvements, and ad campaigns aimed at prospective student pilots around Charlotte. Later phases add location-based SEO, lead magnets, a video and photo media day and a six-month performance review.RRM will track leads, discovery flight bookings, enrollments and cost per student, and meet with Volair leadership monthly to review results."Most new flight schools spend their first year hoping students find them. Volair has the airplanes, the simulators and a training philosophy students can feel on day one. Our job is to make sure every future pilot searching around Charlotte finds them first," said Right Rudder Marketing founder and CEO Tim Jedrek.Prospective students can book a discovery flight at volairaviation or by calling 980-350-9545. Flight school owners can request a free Flight School Growth Audit at rightruddermarketing.About Volair Aviation Volair Aviation is a family-owned Part 61 flight school at Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport in Monroe, North Carolina. Opened in 2026, the school offers private pilot, instrument, commercial, CFI and CFII training in Diamond DA40 aircraft, with two Redbird FMX simulators and one-on-one ground instruction. Learn more at volairaviation.About Right Rudder Marketing Right Rudder Marketing is the only full-service digital marketing agency built exclusively for flight schools. Specializing in student pilot acquisition, RRM helps flight training organizations across the United States grow their enrollment through SEO, paid advertising, content marketing, and conversion strategy. Learn more at rightruddermarketing.

Tim Jedrek

Right Rudder Marketing

+1 314-804-1200

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New Charlotte-Area Flight School Volair Aviation Partners With RRM News Provided By Right Rudder Marketing October 01, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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