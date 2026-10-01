Bihar: Congress Names New Media Team Under Talent Hunt Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday announced a new media and publicity team for Bihar under its National Talent Hunt initiative.

According to a press release issued by Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera, Asit Nath Tiwari has been appointed State Media Convenor.

Gyan Ranjan and Pankaj Yadav have been appointed State Media Vice-Chairpersons, while Tabrez Hasan, Rajeev Mehta and Amit Kumar have been named Regional Coordinators.

The party has also announced its new panel of State Spokespersons.

The panel includes Ahtesham Ahmed, Amar Azad Paswan, Arti Rai, Chandra Bhushan Rajput, Er. Kamal Kamlesh, Ibrar Ahmed Raza, Kunal Thakur, Nadeem Akhtar Ansari, Nidhi Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Priyanka Pushp, Prof. Anita Kumari, Raj Aditya, Samant Pradhan, Shishir Kumar Kaundilya, Shubham Singh, Sudheer Sharma and Vivek Hari.

The Congress has also named its State Media Panellists.

The list includes Abhishek Kumar Jha, Advocate Md. Mazharul Bari, Aman Kumar Yadav, Amarjeet Ram, Arun Pathak, Brajesh Kumar, Satyendra Kumar, Er. Karun Nandan Paswan, Hazi Parvez Siddiqui, Khusboo Kumari, Mani Prakash Tiwari, Menka Kumari, Mrinal Anamay, Pramod Kumar Pandey, Rekha Singh, Rohit Kumar Chouhan, Sardar Heera Singh Bagga, Shashank Ranjan, Snehshish Vardhan, Sundaram Pathak, Suraj Kumar Ray and Suresh Mukhiya Bind.

The party has announced 15 State Researchers, including Akhlaquer Rahman Siddique, Amit Kumar Yadav, Amar Nath, Anand Kumar, Brajesh Kumar, Deepak Kumar Ray, Shashikant, Mani Prakash Tiwari, Mohammad Zishan, Mumtaz Ali, Neeraj Kumar, Owaisi Ahmed, Sundar Prasad Singh and Vibhash Kumar.

The Congress has also named State Publicity Coordinators, including Kumar Kaushal Kishor, Md. Nauman, Mithilesh Kumar, Mritunjay Kumar Singh, Pramod Singh, Prashant Bhaskar, Raj Aditya, Rashid Warsi, Sachin Kumar, Saif Alam and Santosh Kumar.

The party has also announced 20 District Spokespersons, including Akhtar Ali, Aman Kumar Minati, Ashfaq Khan, Ashok Kumar Nishad, Binay Kumar, Deepak Kumar Ray, Gunjan Kumar, Hareram Mahto, Hussain Imam, Mahfooz Alam, Mukesh Dayal, Md. Modassir Hayat, Md. Saif Ali, Nicky Jha, Nikhil Anurag, Rajiv Kumar, Samir Kumar, Satyam Raj, Shiv Ram Pravesh Jha and Yashwant Kumar Chaman.

The Bihar Congress launched its National Talent Hunt program in February 2026 to identify and select individuals for roles such as spokespersons, media panelists, researchers and publicity coordinators.

The initiative was designed to identify, train and empower people who could represent the party at the district, state and national levels.

The programme also envisaged research teams to prepare fact-based content and policy material, along with publicity coordinators to disseminate the party's message through various platforms.

The party had earlier announced a state-level committee to oversee the Bihar talent hunt exercise, with the program organized across different regions before a final selection process in Patna.

The latest appointments are part of the Congress' effort to implement the AICC's national-level“Mukhar Awaaz” initiative in Bihar and strengthen its media, research and publicity apparatus at the state and district levels.