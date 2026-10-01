Navy Chief To Attend Lawrence School Sanawar's 179Th Founder's Day Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 1 (IANS) The Lawrence School, Sanawar, in Himachal Pradesh, will celebrate its 179th Founder's Day with a three-day programme beginning on October 3, bringing together students, faculty, parents and the extended Old Sanawarian community from across India and overseas.

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the chief guest at the 179th Founder's Trooping of the School Flag Ceremony on October 5.

Admiral Swaminathan assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff on May 31.

The Founder's Day celebrations will mark another milestone in the journey of one of the world's historic residential educational institutions.

Founded on April 15, 1847, by Sir Henry Lawrence and Lady Honoria Lawrence, Sanawar began with just 14 boys and girls living under canvas on the Kasauli hills before the first buildings were completed.

Over nearly 18 decades, the school has evolved into a distinguished co-educational residential institution while retaining its traditions, values and strong sense of community.

Located in the hills of Solan district, Sanawar's residential environment has traditionally combined academic learning with sports, outdoor activities, cultural pursuits and community living.

Its long-standing traditions have played an important role in shaping generations of Sanawarians, with the school's ethos emphasising not only academic development but also character, leadership, discipline and participation beyond the classroom.

Founder's Day remains one of the most significant occasions on the school calendar, bringing together current students and faculty with parents, alums and members of the wider Old Sanawarian community.

The three-day programme will reflect this enduring legacy through a mix of sporting events, cultural activities, exhibitions, special assemblies and traditional ceremonies.

The concluding day on October 5 will begin with the Founder's Day Special Assembly, followed by the much-awaited 179th Founder's Trooping of the School Flag Ceremony with Admiral Swaminathan as the chief guest.

The program will also include the Headmaster's School Report, the presentation of the Founder's Prizes, an address by the chief guest, and the 179th Founder's Exhibitions.