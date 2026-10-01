Bihar: Eight Police Personnel, Chowkidar Suspended In Munger FIR Manipulation Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) Eight police personnel and a chowkidar posted at Mufassil Police Station have been suspended following an inquiry into alleged discrepancies and manipulation of facts in an FIR related to a liquor case.

The action followed an investigation that reportedly found evidence of serious negligence and discrepancies in how the case was handled.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood ordered the immediate suspension of the eight police personnel and the chowkidar.

The SP also sent a recommendation to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to suspend Mufassil Police Station SHO and Police Inspector Rajesh Kumar.

The action has caused concern within the police department and prompted a detailed review of the circumstances surrounding the case.

According to the SP, police received information about the alleged distortion of facts while registering liquor-related cases within the Mufassil Police Station area.

The Circle Police Inspector conducted an initial inquiry, which reportedly found the involvement of Sub-Inspectors Rajesh Kumar Sharma and Nurain Ansari.

The Circle Police Inspector suspended both officers on September 26.

The DSP (Headquarters) was subsequently tasked with conducting a detailed investigation.

The inquiry team visited the police station, examined CCTV footage and official records, and questioned personnel involved in the raid.

Investigators reportedly found evidence of discrepancies in the facts recorded in the FIR and subsequently identified the involvement of additional police personnel.

The suspended personnel are Sub-Inspectors Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Nurain Ansari and Virendra Kumar; Constables Mannu Kumar, Prashant Kumar (QRT Hasanpur), Nilesh Kumar Paswan, Suraj Kumar and Vinod Singh Yadav.

Mufassil Police Station chowkidar Krishnadev Paswan was also suspended in the case.

Additional SHO Mithilesh Kumar Kunal has been assigned charge of Mufassil Police Station following the action against the personnel.

The recommendation regarding SHO Rajesh Kumar will now be considered at the DIG level.

The inquiry has brought renewed focus to a liquor seizure conducted by Mufassil Police on September 18 in the diara area of Sitacharan village, located across the Ganga.

During the operation, police reportedly seized country-made mahua liquor and transported it to the police station by boat.

Questions were subsequently raised about how the case was handled, particularly because an FIR reportedly had not been registered even days after the seizure.

A video purportedly related to the liquor seizure later circulated on social media, prompting further scrutiny of the police action.