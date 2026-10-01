Gujarat Announces Relocation Scheme For Maldharis Of Barda Sanctuary

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken an important decision to provide Maldhari families of Barda Wildlife Sanctuary with the benefits of development works along with facilities such as education, healthcare and employment, thereby integrating them into the mainstream, while also ensuring wildlife conservation and lion protection and preventing human-wildlife conflict, a release said.

Voluntary Relocation Scheme Details

Financial Compensation

In this context, Chief Minister announced the scheme for the voluntary relocation of Maldharis of Barda Wildlife Sanctuary outside the sanctuary on the occasion of the 77th Van Mahotsav in Porbandar. Under this scheme, as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the entire amount of Rs. 15 lakh will be paid in a single instalment per beneficiary family, and after voluntary relocation, no other rights or interests of the families will be recognised in the Barda area. In addition, no further amount shall be payable in this regard.

Land and Housing Provisions

The Chief Minister also stated that, as per the State Government scheme, a 100-square-yard plot will be allotted free of cost to each relocating family for housing, subject to the applicable rules. The concerned Collector/District-Level Committee may provide land free of cost near any village, outside the boundaries of the sanctuary and Eco-Sensitive Zone, and at a distance of 10 km from the limits of a Municipal Corporation and 5 km from the limits of a Municipality.

Not only this, if a family owns livestock, a plot of up to 100 square yards for livestock purposes may be provided as per their requirement. The amount equivalent to the market value of this plot will be deducted from the Rs. 15 lakh assistance payable to the family, and the remaining amount will be paid.

Oversight and Implementation Committees

Under this scheme, the definition of a family will be considered as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. A State-Level Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, for reviewing and guiding the implementation of the entire scheme. The committee includes the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Chief Wildlife Warden and Director, Social Welfare Department as members, and the Conservator of Forests, Wildlife Circle, Junagadh as Member Secretary.

In addition, a District-Level Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the concerned District Collector for implementation of the scheme at the district level, obtaining information on the number of families, verification of the necessary supporting documents in this regard, and determining the details of the families to be relocated. The concerned District Development Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Agriculture Officer, Executive Engineer, PGVCL will serve as members, while the concerned Deputy Conservator of Forests will serve as Member Secretary.

Expected Outcomes

Under this scheme announced by the State Government under the guidance of Chief Minister, the voluntary relocation of Maldharis will open up a major portion of Barda Wildlife Sanctuary for wildlife and free the area from biotic pressure caused by human encroachment. The relocating families will become part of the mainstream of society and will witness positive and transformative changes in their lifestyles due to better livelihood opportunities and improved access to education, healthcare and employment.

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